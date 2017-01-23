What might protect you in the winter, could hurt your pet

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Throughout the winter we often use rock salts to melt the ice on our roadways and sidewalks, but that rock salt poses a risk to your pet. It could burn their paws, and if ingested, it’s toxic.

“The materials used in the rock salts can be irritating to your pet,” said Lee Chambers of the Dakin Humane Society. “The best thing you want to do is maybe put booties on the dog. Believe it or not, they sell those booties.”

22News found a 12 pack of “Pawz” booties for sale online, at major retailers from PetSmart to Bed Bath and Beyond. You can find them starting at $12 depending on the size you need.

However, it’s not just the rock salt, it’s also the cold. Chambers said, “When it’s cold out you should definitely limit your dog’s time outside. If it’s cold to you, it’s cold to them. Short haired dogs should actually have some kind of coat or sweater.”

If you’re looking to save, the Dakin Humane Society has their own “thrift section” for pets clothing. They’re located on Union Street in Springfield.