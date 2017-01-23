Westfield police purchasing drone, safety software, pickup truck

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department has been approved to purchase some new items: a pickup truck, some safety software, and a drone.

Last Thursday, the City Council allowed the transfer of $32,000 from reserve funds to purchase new safety software called CopSync 911. When installed, it allows users to communicate directly with the police department; acting similar to a panic button- and it could be used by teachers in school or at City Hall.

The City also accepted a $15,000 gift to the police department to purchase a new drone. It requires training, but will be used to get a bird’s-eye view of traffic patterns when policing the Great New England Air Show, or other special events. It can also be used for an overhead look at crash sites, and in search-and-rescue cases.

“We have 47 square miles, and a lot of that is just kind of open rural land, and you know it can be inaccessible and it causes problems in terms of how to get there with vehicles. So if it can provide some overhead coverage- less than 400 feet in the air. You know, it’s pretty cool news,” Police Captain Michael McCabe said.

A reserve transfer of $44,000 was also allowed by the City to purchase a new Ford pickup truck for police. It will replace the department’s current Ford Expedition, which has 50,000 miles on it. The Health Department has expressed interest in purchasing that vehicle.

The new pickup truck will be used to handle code enforcement and to carry equipment for inspecting tractor trailers.

McCabe said that these items will play a tremendous role in helping the police get their job done.