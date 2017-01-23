West Springfield considering red light cameras

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield is considering a new solution for speeding drivers: red light cameras.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said the town has become a “cut-through” community, and that can come with some problems. The mayor told 22News he’s seeing more people speeding and running red lights, relying on roads in West Springfield to get to neighboring towns.

He said red light cameras at busy intersections could help solve the problem without adding work for police; “For the police department, so they wouldn’t have to have as many officers dedicated to these intersections, it would be a safety tool for some of the residents, and also it would be really good to raise a lot more money for the town.”

Mayor Reichelt said the idea is in the very early stages. He’s asked the town engineer and a police traffic sergeant to look into the benefits and the cost of installing red light cameras.

Some drivers said installing even a few of the cameras could curb a lot of the speeding. David Crochetiere of Feeding Hills said, “Hey, is there a camera there or not a camera there? It would get the person to think: maybe I shouldn’t speed”.

Other drivers, like Bob Perrier of Monson, said they didn’t think cameras would be enough to slow people down. “A deterant? I don’t think it would be. I think people are going to keep doing what they are doing and take the consequences.”

The mayor said once the city has done more research into the cameras, they will hold a public input meeting before seeking approval from the City Council.