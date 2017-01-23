Wells Fargo admits signs of worker retaliation

(CNN) – A Wells Fargo spokeswoman says the bank has found evidence of retaliation against whistleblowers after the bank’s fake account scandal last fall. Several former employees said they were terminated within a year after trying to stop the illegal sales tactics.

Wells Fargo’s new CEO Tim Sloan said last week the bank has reviewed all employee reports made to their confidential ethics line over the past five years. Sloan said the reports receiving further scrutiny are a “very small number.”

Wells Fargo also said it’s expanding its review to include reports to the ethics hotline in which employees received “corrective action short of termination.” It’s not clear what, if anything, Wells Fargo will do to help current or former employees it confirms were victims of retaliation.

