VIDEO: Avalanche closes State Route in Tahoe

Julianne Herrera, KRON Published:
TAHOE (KRON) — An avalanche in Tahoe has closed a stretch of California State Route 89 Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Just before 3:00 a.m., CHP reported on social media that the southbound lanes of SR-89 are closed between Alpine Meadows and Tahoe City.

Two cars were caught in the path of the avalanche, but no one was hurt, CHP said.

CHP says the slide was 200 ft. across, and 12 ft. high before the icy snow crumbled onto the State Route.

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

