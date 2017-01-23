Trump gets to work

NBC's Tracie Potts Published: Updated:
Monday is the first official work day at the Trump White House, and several new executive orders are expected.
(NBC News) Monday marks the first official work day at the Trump White House, and there’s a lot happening.

President Trump is expected to sign several new executive orders and hold his first meeting with Congressional leaders.

Congress, meanwhile, is expected to spend hours debating Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo before voting on his nomination as CIA Director.

Some Democrats are concerned about Pompeo’s views on waterboarding, privacy and surveillance.

“Pompeo is going to have huge, huge power. And there are issues that have been very vexing to the Congress,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2kjkJBp

