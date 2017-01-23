Related Coverage State tax filing season begins, fraud protection emphasized

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season is upon us, and accountants suggest filing as soon as possible.

“You get your refunds quicker and it’s also important because there may have been something that happened during the year that makes your return more complicated,” Rick Larose, a Partner at Pignatare & Sagan in West Springfield said.

The Internal Revenue Service is now accepting tax returns both paper and electronic. Most state tax returns can be done online for free, and the federal government is also offering a new online filing program at IRS.gov that is free for individuals or famillies that make $64,000 or less.

One of the biggest pieces of advice from accountants 22News spoke with is, if you do believe you will owe money after tax season you should start saving now so you save yourself the stress in the long run.

More than 153 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year. Four in five returns will be prepared electronically.

The filing deadline will be Tuesday, April 18th; since the 15th falls on a Saturday and the 17th is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in D.C.

Larose said, “Big changes this year are for Partnership Returns-those are now due on March 15th, they were due on April 15th, but they were moved up to March 15th. And they’ve moved corporations which are form 1120 to April 15th.”

The IRS is expected to hold tax refunds for millions who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit. Congress approved the change in an effort to reduce tax fraud and identity theft. Those refunds are scheduled for February 15th.