Suspect in Boston police cruiser bombing in court Monday

BOSTON (AP) — A man police say left an explosive device next to a Boston police cruiser is headed to court.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Asim Kieta is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including possession of an explosive device and assault with intent to murder.

The improvised bomb that included a propane tank exploded Friday morning outside a police substation in South Boston.

No one was seriously injured.

Police Commissioner William Evans said he doesn’t know the motive, but noted that the homeless suspect has a criminal past. Evans says Keita apparently acted alone and the explosion does not appear to be part of a wider plot.

Evans says surveillance video helped police track down Kieta, who was arrested Saturday night.

It could not be determined if the suspect has a lawyer.