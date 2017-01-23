Suspect arrested for Chicopee car break-ins

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have arrested a 23 year-old city resident, accused of trying to steal from unlocked cars.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Sergio Azahares, III is being charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle to commit a felony, as well as larceny over $250, and larceny under $250.

Wilk says that at around 9:00 Sunday morning, police received a report of a suspicious man checking out the handles of car doors on Langevin Street. An officer went to the area, and saw a man matching the description that was given. While the officer was talking with the suspect, Wilk says that two nearby residents approached, saying that items had been stolen from their vehicles.

Wilk says that police found that Azahares had stolen items on him, and he was placed under arrest.

He was held on $540 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.