Storms leave trail of destruction

(NBC News) At least 18 people are dead following a weekend of deadly storms across the Southeast.

Fourteen people were killed Sunday when several tornados swept through Georgia, while another twister claimed at least four lives in Mississippi on Saturday.

Thousands of people in Georgia are without power, and the governor has declared a state of emergency in seven counties.

In the small town of Adel an entire trailer park was destroyed.

“The whole house just started shaking, 30 seconds later everything was gone, the whole trailer park was demolished,” said survivor Devocheo Williams.

Forecasters say the threat to the region is not over. More severe weather could be on the way Monday.

