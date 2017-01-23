State trooper charged with drunken driving

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — A veteran Massachusetts State Police trooper has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with drunken driving.

Police say 41-year-old Angela Guerrera was off duty and driving a personal vehicle when she was pulled over by Acton police at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say she had been spotted driving erratically in Maynard minutes before. She also allegedly ran a red light.

A state police spokesman says Guerrera has been placed on administrative leave pending a formal status hearing.

Guerrera is assigned to the state police Recruitment Section.

She could not be reached for comment.