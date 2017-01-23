Springfield FD: Truck was deliberately set on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a car fire Sunday night on Hickory Street that was later determined to have been arson.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News a 2004 Chevy Silvarado pick-up truck was completely destroyed by the fire. The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined in their investigation that the fire was deliberately set.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department at 413-787-6370 or use the Springfield Police Department’s Text-a-Tip feature by sending a text to CRIMES (274637).