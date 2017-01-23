Speed limit reduced on the Massachusetts Turnpike

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The wintry mix of weather passing through western Massachusetts, Monday night, caused roads to be slippery and made it difficult for drivers to travel.

The MassDOT announced that the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 mile per hour. The speed limit is in effect from the New York border to Ludlow.

MassDOT also stated that about 390 crews were out treating roadways Monday night. Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.

#MAtraffic Alert: I-90 speed limit reduced to 40mph from NY border to I/C 6 #Chicopee. #MAsnow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 24, 2017