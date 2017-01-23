Speed limit reduced on the Massachusetts Turnpike

By Published:
masspike-travel-chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The wintry mix of weather passing through western Massachusetts, Monday night, caused roads to be slippery and made it difficult for drivers to travel.

The MassDOT announced that the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 mile per hour. The speed limit is in effect from the New York border to Ludlow.

MassDOT also stated that about 390 crews were out treating roadways Monday night. Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.

More Information:
Local Forecast Severe WX Text Alerts
Temperatures Severe WX Email Alerts
Weather News Live Area Webcams
Interactive Radar Winter Safety Checklist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s