NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The crowd went wild Monday night at Smith Vocational School in Northampton as Stephanie Start scored her 1,000th point of her high school career.

Start was presented with the basketball used in the game by her coach as a memento for the occasion. Her parents were also there to show their support.

Before Monday night, Start was 9 points away from passing 1,000. She now holds the school’s record for women’s basketball.