Rachel Maddow greeted by big crowd at Smith College

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nationally-known political commentator Rachel Maddow received an enthusiastic reception from a hometown crowd at Smith College in Northampton Monday morning.

John M. Greene Hall was packed with students and local residents who wanted to hear from the liberal icon.

A Hampshire County resident who got her start in broadcasting as a local radio personality, Maddow is the host of the Emmy award-winning Rachel Maddow Show, which airs every evening on MSNBC.

Her address Monday at Smith was a reflection on the 2016 presidential election. Maddow has been a prominent critic of the election’s winner, President Donald Trump.

