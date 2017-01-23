Pet Corner: Poppy

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Age: 5 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Orange

Background:

Poppy is a very curious cat in her colony room at Dakin! She is usually found right at the door, ready to greet visitors and enjoy every pet and rub she can solicit. Poppy originally came to Dakin because her person had died, and a subsequent adoption didn’t work out because she was afraid of the family’s dog. Poppy is really ready to have a wonderful home, and it would be best if she is the only pet. If you can provide that, she will reward you with endless and unconditional love! Come meet the future queen of your heart at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to learn more about Poppy >>

Events/Other Topics

Hamsters, hamsters… we’ve got hamsters! Right now Dakin has lots of hamsters looking for homes, so if you’ve been thinking about getting a hamster as a pet, we’ve got many options! Most are at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center, and a few can be adopted from our Leverett Adoption Center as well. See who’s available here.