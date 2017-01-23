Nonprofit fires director accused of theft at previous job

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A domestic abuse agency has fired its new director after she was arrested on charges that she stole from her previous employer.

The nonprofit group Healing Abuse Working for Change fired Rachel Morgan after police arrested her Wednesday at the organization’s Salem office. An arrest warrant charged Morgan with theft of between $2,500 and $30,000 from the Grayson Crisis Center, a nonprofit in Sherman, Texas, that Morgan formerly directed.

Police say Morgan submitted false paperwork to the Texas nonprofit to receive reimbursements that she used for personal purposes.

In a statement provided to The Boston Globe, an attorney for Morgan said her client didn’t know about the warrant until she was arrested.

Morgan is being held without bail in Massachusetts until she is picked up by authorities in Texas.

___

