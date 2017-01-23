New Springfield RMV service center opening Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve ever gone to the RMV on Liberty Street in Springfield, you’ve probably waited in some pretty long lines. The new service center opening at 9:00 a.m. Monday in Springfield could help change that.

The new RMV Service Center is located at 1250 Saint James Avenue in the Springfield Plaza Shopping Center, which is near the Springfield/Chicopee line.

Last December, the Registrar promised they would open a new Springfield RMV by the end of 2016, but fell slightly behind schedule and had to change that date to January.

MassDOT said the service center will offer all RMV services, including road test appointments, hearings, and ID and registration services. It also has more than 700 parking spaces, and 16 upgraded workstations.The new stations will let workers conduct multiple transaction types, which could help reduce lines, by making the services more efficient.

The new service center will have the same hours as the RMV location on Liberty Street in Springfield. It will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, and Friday.

The center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursdays.

Click here to view a map of the location on your mobile device.