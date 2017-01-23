New Registry of Motor Vehicles now open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Registry of Motor Vehicles service center has opened in Springfield. In just seven weeks’ time, contractors went into the former movie theater at 1250 St. James Avenue and retrofitted the 17,000 square foot facility into the RMV offices.

Located at the entrance of the Springfield Plaza on the Springfield/Chicopee line, another portion of the former cinema building houses Bounce! Trampoline Sports.

There are about 700 parking spaces surrounding the building, and the facility itself is about 70% larger than the old office at 165 Liberty Street, where long lines had been a consistent complaint among drivers. “it’s big difference,” West Springfield resident Jack Isha said, “the space and all that you know. It’s just bigger which is really good.”

MassDOT says this office now serves as a flagship for others across the state. Deputy Director Mary Tibma told 22News that “We’ve got easy access, so we’re really excited about this new location.”

The center offers all RMV services, including road test appointments, hearings, and ID and registration services. There are 17-plus employees with upgraded stations to conduct multiple transactions to make it more efficient. There are also hearing offices and counters for insurance and car dealership business.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place in March. A decision on what will be done with the Liberty Street location has yet to be released.

You can find the RMV closest to you on the Registry of Motor Vehicles website.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.