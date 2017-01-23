New $52M athletic center approved for Deerfield Academy

By Published:
deerfield academy

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Demolition on the Deerfield Academy hockey rink will begin in March to make way for a new $52-million athletic complex.

It’ll be a 136,000 square foot, three story facility, and include a new hockey rink, new locker rooms, a crew tank, golf simulator, and batting cages. All of that will be on top of a new track, turf field, and tennis pavilion.

Deerfield Academy’s Atheltic Director Bob Howe told 22News construction should be complete by October of 2018. He said the money is coming entirely from fundraisers and private donations.

Click Here for more information on what will be featured in the new complex.

Image Courtesy: Deerfield Academy
