Millions participated in women’s marches around the world

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Women’s marches took place in major U.S. cities and across the world on Saturday. Millions marched, expressing concerns about racism, homophobia, islamophobia, and women’s rights.

“It was not in response to the inauguration but to the politician discourse over the last year. It leads a lot of people to feel we will have an erosion of rights,” said Lindsay Sabadosa, Coordinator of the Women’s March on Washington for the Pioneer Valley.

“It was a global moment of solidarity and so cool to see everyone coming together across different cities,” said Rachana Crowley of Northampton. “I would like to see action from that.”

An estimated 3.7-million people marched in 500 U.S. cities. The largest gathering was in the nation’s capitol. About a half million people participated in the women’s march on Washington on Saturday.

22News caught up with some of the participants in Northampton, they said they accomplished what they set out to do.

“It was enormous, I don’t think we’ve seen anything like it on any one day,” said JM Sorrell, Spokesperson for NoHo Pride. “Now it’s a matter of how we mobilize and what we do with that connection.”

“People are now ready to work, they are ready to volunteer for local agencies, they’re ready to get involved with local politics and as long as that happens for me, it’s mission accomplished,” said Lindsay Sabadosa, Coordinator of the Women’s March on Washington for the Pioneer Valley.

The women’s marches in the U.S. were peaceful. Not one arrest was made.