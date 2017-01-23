Meeting on all-electronic tolling postponed due to weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The chance for slick road conditions Monday night has caused the postponement of a public meeting on the status of all-electronic tolling. The meeting had been scheduled to take place at 6:30 at the District 2 Highway Office on North King Street in Northampton. It is now being moved to Tuesday night at the same time and place.

The meeting is part of a series of hearings the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has put on to provide updates on the status of the road construction and toll booth demolition. It also serves as chance to provide feedback on the construction, as well as the new all-electronic tolling system.

In addition to the meeting in Northampton on Tuesday night, another meeting will be held next Tuesday, February 7 at MassDOT’s District 1 Highway Office on Main Street in Lenox.

