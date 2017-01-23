MassDOT tool allows you to comment on road projects

MassDOT received about 1,400 written comments in 2016

Juliana-Mazza By Published:
massdot-comment-form-edit

BOSTON (WWLP) – Your comments could make a difference in road projects in the western Massachusetts area. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation opened its online comment tool on Monday.

The online tool allows you leave any suggestions, or concerns about current or future road projects in your area. The state then takes those concerns and uses them to craft their Capital Investment Plan for the next five years.

Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack said, “The comments and suggestions we received through this tool last year helped us develop the first comprehensive, data-driven CIP to include all MassDOT agencies and the MBTA, and we look forward to continuing to receive input and collaborate with members of the public throughout the Commonwealth.”

According to MassDOT, they received about 1,400 written comments in 2016, and every suggestion, comment, or e-mail was taken into consideration.

Click Here if you have any input or projects you’d like the state to consider.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s