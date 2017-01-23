Massachusetts lawmakers poised to consider pay raises for top officials

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are poised to vote on pay raises for legislative leaders and other top state elected officials.

A bill unveiled late Monday by the Ways and Means Committee would increase the salaries of the House Speaker and the Senate President by roughly 40 percent, to $142,000 a year. Other Democratic as well as Republican leaders would also get pay raises, along with heads of legislative committees.

Under the proposal, pay for the governor would increase from $151,800 to $185,000 and add a new $65,000 housing allowance.

Pay hikes would also be in store for other constitutional officers, including the attorney general and treasurer.

A vote by the full House and Senate is expected this week. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he’ll review the measure if it reaches his desk.