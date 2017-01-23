Local supermarkets stocking up on Super Bowl party items

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Supermarkets like Big Y see an increase in business because of the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots will be playing in their ninth Super Bowl on February 5th.

In the weeks leading up to the big game, Big Y makes sure to stock up on all the Super Bowl party items. Those include all the essentials like plates, napkins, and cups. They also stock the grocery shelves with soda, chips, dip, and other snacks.

Assistant Store Director Corey Decker told 22News that these items sell fast, especially when the Patriots are playing. “We see a lot of people stocking up on items that go along with football.” Decker also said the store will also have plenty of pizza and chicken wings ready for the Super Bowl.

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. in Houston.