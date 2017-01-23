Is any ice safe right now?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Oxbow in Northampton has long been a popular place for ice fishing and other wintertime activities, but given how mild the temperatures have been lately, is it really safe to go out?

In order to walk out on the ice, it really should be 4-6” thick, and that is not accounting for fishing gear, hockey equipment, or other items you may also be carrying. You should always check the ice’s thickness before you head out onto it.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli spoke with members of the Northampton Fire Department Monday about the safety of the ice on lakes, rivers, and ponds across the city.