Is any ice safe right now?

4-6" of ice needed before you can walk out on it

By Published:
oxbow-ice

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Oxbow in Northampton has long been a popular place for ice fishing and other wintertime activities, but given how mild the temperatures have been lately, is it really safe to go out?

In order to walk out on the ice, it really should be 4-6” thick, and that is not accounting for fishing gear, hockey equipment, or other items you may also be carrying. You should always check the ice’s thickness before you head out onto it.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli spoke with members of the Northampton Fire Department Monday about the safety of the ice on lakes, rivers, and ponds across the city.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s