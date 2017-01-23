Inside The Vampire Diaries: The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch

(CW) – Miss the episode? Watch it online now for free on The CW here!

About the episode:

Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) return to Mystic Falls at Sybil’s (guest star Nathalie Kelley) request as she is still in search of the historical artifact. Bonnie (Kat Graham) returns from Paris wearing a vile of Enzo’s (Michael Malarkey) blood making Caroline (Candice King), wonder if she will become a vampire. Stefan, Damon, Caroline, Bonnie and Enzo all attend the Miss Mystic Falls pageant where Sybil continues to taunt Damon with memories of Elena. Geoff Shotz directed the episode, written by Neil Reynolds and Penny Cox (#809).

Don’t see the video? Click here to view >>

Count down to the end starts now… with these two guys https://t.co/WL204q3QPm — Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) January 23, 2017

Damon's heart leads him and Stefan right back to Mystic Falls. Stream the latest episode: https://t.co/b21OtQIgil pic.twitter.com/bJoofFx9iY — The Vampire Diaries (@cwtvd) January 21, 2017

Connect with The Vampire Diaries Online:

Visit The Vampire Diaries WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheVampireDiaries

Like The Vampire Diaries on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/thevampiredi…

Follow The Vampire Diaries on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwtvd

Follow The Vampire Diaries on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecwtvd

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/