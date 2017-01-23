Has President Trump made good on his “Day One” promises?

(CNN) – Donald Trump made a great deal of “day one” promises ahead of his election night triumph. Now that he’s in the oval office, has he made good on those promises? It’s what helped Donald Trump get elected. Bold, brash projections, that he’d shake Washington to its core.

President Trump said, “It’s going to be a very busy first day.” Donald Trump delivered on at least one of those campaign promises. President Trump said, “I’m going to issue a notification of intent to withdraw from the trans-pacific partnership, a potential disaster for our country.”

Promising more new jobs, the president signed an executive action to withdraw from the sweeping Asia trade deal.

President Trump noted, “Great thing for the American worker, what we just did.” He seems hyper-focused on trade deals. President Trump said, “Day one, we are going to announce our plans to totally renegotiate Nafta…”

Within his first 72-hours, the president has announced meetings scheduled with leaders in Mexico and Canada to begin re-negotiating Nafta. But he also promised, throughout his campaign, he’d move on day-one to undo Obamacare.

President Trump said, “My first day in office, I am going to ask congress to put a bill on my desk getting rid of this disastrous law.”

So far, he’s issued an executive order aimed at loosening the government’s implementation of the affordable care act, while it remains on the books. But Donald Trump’s own bill to repeal isn’t ready yet.

Karen Tumulty noted, “The really big ones, things like replacing the affordable care act, that is going to be a prolonged and possibly painful process.” What about perhaps the president’s most famous day-one promise?

President Trump said, “On day one, we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful, southern border wall.” The white house said the process is underway.

Sean Spicer noted, “He has already started to work with congress on the appropriations avenue of that.”

However, on another key first-day promise on immigration. President Trump said, “On day one, I’m going to begin swiftly removing criminal, illegal immigrants from this country.”

The white house says president Trump places a priority on that but so far, there has been no indication that his administration’s accelerating the process of removing undocumented immigrants with criminal records. A process that had been ongoing for years.

Another day-one promise on trade, so far, hasn’t been kept. President Trump said, “On the first day of my term of office. I will direct my secretary of the treasury to label china a currency manipulator.” Could day-one promises not kept, hurt the president politically?

A.B. Stoddard noted, “If Donald Trump’s voters see him heading in the right direction with energy on all of these issues, on attacking the health care law, trying to replace it; on pro-growth policies; canceling or renegotiating trade agreements, I think they’re going to be satisfied with what they see.”

But his backers won’t be happy, analysts say, if the president and his team get distracted and go off on tangents like they did on Saturday. Fighting with the media and discussing things like inauguration crowd size.

