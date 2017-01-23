Governor Baker preparing for second State of the Commonwealth address

Governor could use address to keep up efforts at ending the opioid crisis.

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published:
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The State House looks empty now, but the building will be filled with people Tuesday evening to watch Governor Charlie Baker deliver his second State of the Commonwealth address. The ceremony is an opportunity for Governor Baker to give state lawmakers and state residents an idea of what he wants to accomplish this year.

Last year, Baker focused on the opioid epidemic, expanding charter schools and bringing jobs back to Massachusetts. Several state lawmakers told 22News that overcoming the heroin and prescription drug crisis could be a theme in this year’s address as well.

Governor Baker’s State of the Commonwealth address will begin Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. We’ll be airing it live on the air and online.

