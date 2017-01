WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people in Westfield had to find somewhere to stay Sunday night after a fire damaged their home on Cabot Road.

Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Andrew Hart told 22News the fire at 124 Cabot Road was called in around 1:30 a.m. Part of the home was damaged after a fire involving a wood boiler attached to the building started and spread into the attic of the home’s garage. He said at least two firefighters needed to be evaluated for injuries.