FDA has new guidelines for pregnant women, young children regarding fish

(WWLP) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has offered new advice for pregnant women and parents of young children regarding the amount of fish that should be in their diets.

The FDA and Environmental Protection Agency released a reference chart that sorts all types of fish and shellfish into three categories: best choices, good choices, and fish to avoid.

It is recommended that women ages 16-49 years old, especially those who are pregnant and breastfeeding, eat two to three servings of fish a week from the best choices category or one serving a week from the good choices category. Nearly 90 percent of the fish eaten in the U.S. falls under the best choices category, including cod, haddock, salmon, catfish, shrimp, lobster, and scallops.

Fish to avoid include big eye tuna, marlin, swordfish, shark, king mackerel and tilefish, due to their high levels of mercury.

The FDA also recommends parents serve one to two servings of fish a week to children ages two and older.

“Fish are an important source of protein and other nutrients for young children and women who are or may become pregnant, or are breastfeeding,” said Stephen Ostroff, FDA deputy commissioner for foods and veterinary medicine.

A serving size for adults is four ounces, whereas the serving size for children is two ounces. Right now, the FDA says 50 percent of pregnant women surveyed eat less than two ounces of fish a week.

Please see below for a full list of fish in each category: