Dr. Phil – “‘My husband is attracted to little girls but I’m standing by him'”

Gary insists he does not act on his urges, and Tabitha says she believes him

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Tabitha says she has no problem with her husband Gary being a self-proclaimed “virtuous pedophile.”

Five years into their marriage, after they had already taken in young foster children, Gary revealed his secret confession to his wife: he’s attracted to little girls.

Gary insists he does not act on his urges, and Tabitha says she believes him. She says she is also comfortable with Gary spending time with their young granddaughters.

But Gary’s ex-foster daughter tells a different story. The girl who was just 10 years old when she lived with Gary comes face-to-face with him and makes some shocking accusations.

