Detours placed in Springfield due to overnight road closures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some new closures in downtown Springfield this week so contractors can perform demolition work for the I-91 reconstruction project.

According to MassDOT, from January 23rd to the 27th, the following overnight closures will be in place:

West Columbus Avenue will be closed from I-291 to Gridiron Street (near Temporary Exit 7-6) – January 23rd through January 25th

East Columbus Avenue will be closed north of Emery Street – January 24th through January 27th

State Street will be closed between East Columbus Avenue and Hall of Fame Avenue (beneath the viaduct only) – January 23rd through January 27th

Each night, the closures will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. You will still have access to the local businesses in the area at all times.

MassDOT is warning drivers to expect delays when traveling through these area. The following detours will be in place during the overnight closures:

While West Columbus Avenue is closed: Traffic on Temporary Exit 7-6 from I-91 South, or from Route 20 West/Birnie Avenue, should take the on-ramp to I-291 East and take Exit 2 for Chestnut Street. Turn right on Chestnut Street, turn right on Liberty Street, then turn left on Dwight Street. Turn right on State Street and continue onto West Columbus Avenue.

While East Columbus Avenue is closed: To continue north on East Columbus Avenue, turn right onto Emery Street and turn left onto Main Street. To access I-91 North, turn left onto Plainfield Street and take the ramp on the right for I-91 North.

While State Street is closed: From Hall of Fame Avenue, continue past State Street and turn left on Union Street. Turn left on Main Street to access State Street. From State Street, turn right on East Columbus Avenue. Turn left at Boland Way and immediately turn left on Hall of Fame Avenue. Turn left on Union Street, then turn left on Main Street to access State Street. From East Columbus Avenue, continue past State Street, then turn left at Boland Way and immediately turn left on Hall of Fame Avenue. Turn left on Union Street, then turn left on Main Street to access State Street.

