D.C. clean up underway after inauguration protests

(CNN) – You watched as some of the protests during Friday’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. turned violent. Four days later, some of those businesses are still trying to recover.

From smashed ATM machines to boarded up windows around Franklin square’s scene of Friday’s inauguration day riot involving hundreds of protesters, the aftermath left many shaking their heads.

Justin Trawick said, “I think it’s unfortunate that we’re not about to protest peacefully, you know I think protesting is okay and it’s why America is who we are, but we tear up our belongings apart. It’s not good.”

Two Starbucks were hit. There were repairmen outside one boarded up location. Employees reported to work, but were not able to serve at the other boarded up spot. Bank of America employees were in the same situation, though a partially boarded up Wells Fargo was still open. A national park service office also boarded up but open.

With boarded up windows all around them, workers at a small sandwich shop were grateful they’d been spared. Mary Ann Kim said, “Everybody was scared, it wasn’t funny not at all. I wish hopefully this is the last thing ever.”

The running battles in that area continued for hours Friday and included more than 200 arrests and cars vandalized, including a limo trashed and set on fire.

Talk show host Larry King tweeted Friday, “Protesters in DC smashed the windows of my hired SUV and many other cars. I was working in studio and am ok, but my driver is a bit rattled.”

Related Inauguration Protests Coverage: