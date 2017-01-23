Chicopee woman missing for nearly a month

Shawna Golba was last seen on December 27

By Published:
Shawna Golba
Shawna Golba (Photo courtesy: The Chicopee Police Facebook)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are still looking for a 37 year-old woman who disappeared nearly a month ago.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk says that Shawna Golba was last seen on Tuesday, December 27. As of Monday morning, he said that she has yet to be located.

Chicopee police need help locating missing woman

Golba is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Wilk said earlier in the month that Golba could possibly be in Springfield, potentially in the State Street area.

If you have seen her, or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1730.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s