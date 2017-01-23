Chicopee woman missing for nearly a month

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are still looking for a 37 year-old woman who disappeared nearly a month ago.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk says that Shawna Golba was last seen on Tuesday, December 27. As of Monday morning, he said that she has yet to be located.

Golba is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Wilk said earlier in the month that Golba could possibly be in Springfield, potentially in the State Street area.

If you have seen her, or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1730.