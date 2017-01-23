Chicopee home invasion suspect in court Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Hartford, Connecticut, is due in court Monday in connection with an armed home invasion in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 25-year-old Dequan Muhammad is one of two men accused of forcing their way into a home on Montgomery Street Friday night after showing a fake police badge to the homeowner.
Muhammad is facing a number of charges, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly hitting the homeowner over the head with a handgun. He is also being charged with:
- Home Invasion while armed with a firearm
- Impersonating a police officer
- Larceny from a building
- Misleading a police officer
- Kidnapping while armed with a firearm
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possessing ammunition without an FID card
Muhammad is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
Police are still looking for the second suspect, who is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned black man. If you have any information you are asked to call Chicopee Police at 413-594-1730.