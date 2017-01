HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police blocked a lane of Cherry Street, Monday night, after a collision involving three cars.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaias Cruz told 22News, “A traffic light was knocked down near the entrance to Community Field.” He said at least three people were involved in the accident, but no one was reported injured.

The accident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Monday not far from the Holyoke Soldier’s Home. Lt. Cruz said the roads were icy.

