Chapecoense: Two months since the tragic crash

(CNN) – Two months on from the plane crash that killed virtually their entire team, a new-look Chapecoense squad took to the pitch on Saturday for the first time since the tragedy.

The friendly match was in preparation of their first competitive game to be played later in the week, but this match was little about the football or the result. Thousands turned up to watch the three surviving players lift the South America cup, awarded in honor of the 71 passengers killed in the air disaster.

It had become a family ritual – driving to the game to cheer for their beloved Chapecoense. Except this time, someone was missing. Leticia Bordignon, the daughter of a deceased employee, said, “We always went to the games together; my father my sister and I. And our step-mother went to the games too.”

Leticia’s father, Janjir Bordignon, worked for the club as their vice-president of marketing. He was an employee, but also one of their biggest fans. And at every game, he wore his heart on his sleeve.

For Chapecoense, the last decade was an emotional rollercoaster. 2016 was by far their best year, and at the end of November they flew off to play in one of the biggest games on the continent, the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

But there would be no game. In fact, many of the players and staff would never be coming home.

Leticia’s family soon learned the awful news. 71 people had died on the plane, including Jandir. It was an unthinkable tragedy, and it seemed as though the world was weeping for Chapecoense.

Leticia said, “We talk about that day and the rain and I guess it was the best. I believe that rain can cleanse you and I think that we needed that rain.”

The magnitude of the grief is hard to process, and it’s hard to find anyone in Chapeco untouched by it.

Leticia continued, “Sometimes I just think about my father, but then – no – I’m being selfish. It’s not my pain, it’s our pain, our team, our city. I believe everybody comes to the earth with a time to go home. I think we are just here as passengers, so they were passengers on the flight and they were passengers in life; so it was time for them to go.”

The families who lost everything will never be forgotten. Leticia, her sister and step-mum, and dozens of others were honored before the club’s first game of the season. It’s a new chapter for Chapecoense. A new team has been assembled, it’s a new journey for the club and its fan and that includes the Bordignons. But whatever the score, every game will always be emotional.

