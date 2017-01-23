Caught on Camera: Officer saves woman from burning car

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A woman from Washington State is calling a Spokane police officer her angel after he pulled her from a fiery crash, and it was all caught on camera.

Spokane police officer Tim Schwering’s body cam video shows him smashing a car window open with his baton, frantically trying to save a woman trapped inside her car that was engulfed in flames.

Kim Novak said she had gone to the store to get ice cream, when she hit a pile of slush on the road. Her car shut down and she was locked inside.

Novak said, “I honestly believed I may not make it out of there. I thought I was going to die there, and so panic was definitely setting in, and I did everything within my power, I mean I tried all the doors, and tried to open them myself, and kicking as hard as I possibly could. I started dialing 911 and the flames were shooting up. It’s happening that fast, thought it would get me fast too.”

Her neighbor saw the flames and immediately ran to help officer Schwering pull Kim out of the car window. Miraculously, she made it out with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, and her car is a total loss.

Today, she is thanking who she calls her two angels.

Officer Schwering not only helped save Kim’s life. Remember that ice cream she wanted? He brought her some the next day.

Novak concluded, “I’ll always give him a hug. I told him, he is stuck with me for life now.”