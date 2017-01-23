BBB warning Patriots fans to avoid Super Bowl ticket schemes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are heading to Houston, Texas to play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. If you’re hoping to attend the game, the Better Business Bureau is warning fans to do their research when shopping for tickets, hotel rooms, and NFL merchandise.

“Year after year, the Super Bowl has always been an event where scams are recurrent,” said Paula Fleming, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer for the local BBB. “With so many fans looking to support their team, it’s the perfect moneymaking opportunity for scammers.”

For Super Bowl tickets, at this point, BBB said you may have to go through sellers and brokers. “Make sure to look them up on bbb.org to see what other customers have experienced….Check if they’re a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers;” NATB members offer a 200% guarantee on tickets that don’t arrive in time.

BBB offers the following tips to keep in mind when shopping for tickets:

Know the difference between a ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller) and a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller).

Look for secure websites when buying tickets. Look for a website with the padlock on the page and ‘https’ at the start of the page’s web address.

Ask the seller where he or she is located. Also, ask how he or she can be contacted after the sale. If the seller is elusive, don’t pursue the offer.

Ask for a picture of the tickets so you can confirm the tickets match the venue. Check out the seats ahead of time to avoid obstructed view seats or seats that do not exist.

Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Never wire money or pay with a cashier’s check. You’ll have no way of getting your tickets or money back.

When searching for a hotel room, the BBB said look through the Accredited Business Directory in Greater Houston and Southern Texas to find last-minute bookings you can trust.

Also, look out for counterfeit sportswear, which BBB said is a $200-billion a year business; schemers tend to sell fake merchandise from third-party websites. If you’re searching for a player’s jersey, make sure to shop with a legitimate business; visit an Accredited Sportswear-Store or shop on the NFL website.

If you purchased a counterfeit ticket, report it to the NATB at 630-510-4594 and file a complaint with your local BBB at bbb.org.