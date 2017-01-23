American Red Cross urges Southwick to donate blood

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Southwick Police and Fire Departments came together earlier this month for their blood drive and the rest of the town departments will be holding their blood drives at the town hall on Jan. 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The American Red Cross is hosting the event in the Town Hall auditorium.

The American Red Cross urges any town officials, or friends and family, to donate blood.

If you are eligible, we ask that you come forward and roll up a sleeve,” said Alyson Barraza, the External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross.

Barraza says that the need for donations is even higher right now because there is a blood shortage. Since the American Red Cross works with national inventory, blood drives across the country had to be cancelled as a result of bad weather this winter in certain areas.

According to the press release sent out by Barraza, around 300 blood drives across 27 states have been cancelled due to the weather.

Blood donations have also been low because of the holiday season. The Christmas and New Year holidays are a stressful time for people and unfortunately causes a decline in the blood donations.

With numerous blood drives across the country, including those locally in Southwick and Westfield, the American Red Cross is working towards making the public aware.

“We certainly need to put that call out to donors,” said Barraza.

January is also an important time for blood donations, as it is national blood donor month. For the blood drive at the Southwick Town Hall, Barraza noted that the American Red Cross has partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts. Every individual who donates blood at the drive, and at any other drive for the month of January, will receive a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.