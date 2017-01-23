Alec Baldwin to host SNL for 17th time; breaks record

SNL, in its 42nd season, airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on 22News

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
(WOOD) – Alec Baldwin will make “Saturday Night Live” history in February when he hosts the live comedy show for the 17th time.

The actor, who recently gained notoriety for his impression of President Donald Trump leading up the 2016 presidential election, will host the show on Feb. 11. Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Baldwin was already the most frequent host of SNL. Following him is comedian and actor Steve Martin who has hosted 15 times, according to imdb.com.

