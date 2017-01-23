900+ lbs of prescription drugs collected in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 900 pounds of prescription drugs were collected in the Greenfield Police Department’s drug drop-off box last year.

Greenfield Police Lt. William Gordon told 22News the 908 pounds of old and unwanted drugs collected was triple the amount collected in any other Franklin County police department’s drop-off box and twice as much collected in any Hampshire County drop-off box.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the drug-drop off boxes help take unwanted or out-of-date drugs out of homes and away from children or potential drug abusers. Once collected, they are disposed in an environmentally-friendly manner.

All prescription and non-prescription drugs, vitamins, and veterinary medicines are accepted in drug drop-off boxes.

Other police departments in western Massachusetts with drug drop-off boxes include:

Amherst

Ashfield

Athol

Belchertown

Bernardston

Buckland

Cummington

Erving

Easthampton

Deerfield

Goshen

Granby

Greenfield

Hadley

Hatfield

Leverett

Northampton

Orange

South Hadley

Southampton

Sunderland

Williamsburg

Ware

Whately