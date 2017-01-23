3 teens rescued from island after falling through icy pond in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Officials say firefighters had to rescue three teen boys from an island after they fell through the ice on a frozen pond in Worcester.

Deputy Chief John Sullivan tells the Telegram & Gazette emergency responders were called to Cook’s Pond on Sunday afternoon.

Sullivan says three boys, ages 13 and 14, fell through the ice while trying to walk across the pond to a social club on an island. The boys reached the island, but were unable to return.

Firefighters used a pontoon sled that slides on the ice to transport the teens to shore.

Officials say the boys were taken to a hospital to be evaluated. They weren’t seriously hurt.

