Woman due in court for hearing in texting suicide case

Michelle Carter is due in Taunton Juvenile Court Monday for a pretrial hearing

download By Published:
Michelle Carter
(George Rizer/The Globe via AP, Pool)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is expected in court for a hearing as she awaits trial on a manslaughter charge for allegedly sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Michelle Carter is due in Taunton Juvenile Court Monday for a pretrial hearing. The 20-year-old Plainville woman is scheduled to go on trial in March in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

Prosecutors say Carter sent Roy dozens of text messages encouraging the 18-year-old to take his own life. She is also accused of telling Roy during a phone conversation to get back in his truck when he got out as the vehicle was filling with carbon monoxide.

Carter’s lawyer has argued her comments were constitutionally protected free speech and she was not responsible for Roy’s suicide.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s