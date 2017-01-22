Western Massachusetts is lacking snow

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – After experiencing those mild temperatures this past week and right through the weekend, some people, have started thinking spring. 22News is working for you with how the warmer weather has affected sales at Western Massachusetts garden centers.

Even though we are in the winter season, its looks and feels more like spring here in western Massachusetts.

If you’re looking for snow, it will be hard to find. Clumps of snow can be found scattered throughout grassy surfaces and parking lots but there is more grass than actual snow out on the ground. What is left of the snow is constantly melting because of how warm it has been for January.

The month of January has been a mild month where we have felt more above average temperatures than average.

Average snowfall totals for January is about 14 inches of snow. This month we;ve seen barely 3 inches. Last January was even worst getting a just a half of an inch of snow

22News went to Hadley Garden Center to find seeds and house plants out on the shelves for people who are possibly getting in the spring mood early. Dan Ziomek, Nursery Manager at Hadley Garden Center, told 22News, “Its a great thing for us an early spring is always good we get a longer selling and growing season, people get the itch earlier it just makes sales that much better for us.”

Looking into next week more mid to upper 40s are expected. Which means snow shovels and plows will have to hang out on the side.