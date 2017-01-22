St. Patricks parade committee’s citizenship award makes history

Irma Perez Gourde will take her place with the parade committee's other winners

Sy Becker Published:
holyoke-parade-citizenship

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in its history, the Holyoke St. Patricks parade committee has selected a member of the cities Latino community for the committee’s coveted citizenship award.

For the past fifteen years, Irma Perez-Gourde, the owner of a Holyoke tailoring shop has been the official seamstress in charge of the Holyoke tartan.

Irma told 22News, how pleased show is to be the first member of Holyoke’s Latino community to receive this high honor from the parade committee.

Irma Perez-Gourde, Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade 2017 citizenship award winner told 22News, “I am so proud and I can’t believe that they are treating me in such a great way. The most grateful honor that I have ever seen and I’m so proud to be part of this family, I feel like I am home.”

Michael Moriarty, Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee said, “We get to recognize the Latino community is part of the fabric of this community, we serve, and we get to recognize our tartan, which is re cognized internationally.”

And so Irma Perez Gourde will take her place with the parade committee’s other winners, sharing the distinction of honor in the line of March during the 66th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade on Sunday March 19th.

