Rated R

1 hour 35 minutes

Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union, Dermot Mulroney, Michelle Monaghan

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Please, I urge you, don’t judge Jamie Foxx by his latest film, the ultra-violent, dimwitted action thriller “Sleepless.”

Let’s assume for a moment that he was misled into starring as the slightly crooked Las Vegas cop, who’s involved with the mob over a shipment of cocaine to kill for.

The mostly predicable plot involves the Las Vegas Mafia kidnapping Foxx’s ungrateful teenager to show Foxx they mean business, then having dad trying to explain his predicament to ex-wife Gabrielle Union.

“Sleepless” will surely keep you awake with its bruising scenes of hand to hand combat. The action’s designed primarily to keep us from asking too many questions about the lack of logic driving the boiled scenario.

Michelle Monaghan provides window dressing as the crusading non-corruptible cop, but apparently the writers only cared about finding excuses for a high body count.

Sorry, the holidays are over, and Hollywood feels it’s under no obligation to fill the theaters with movies that matter. If you’re old enough to remember, “Sleepless” would be the second feature, which almost always could expect to receive no more than 2 stars.

I’m sure that even Jamie Foxx forgives you for deciding to see something more worthwhile this weekend.