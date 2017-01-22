New England Patriots fans hope to make Super Bowl

WEST SRPINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Some western Massachusetts businesses saw a boost in business, thanks to the New England Patriots playing in the AFC Championship game today.

Sunday was game day for the hometown team. The New England Patriots played the Pittsburgh Steelers, in the AFC Championship game, at Gillette Stadium. It wouldn’t be game day, without wings.

Ed Borgatti of EB’s restaurant in Agawam, said, “I can’t even put a pin point on exact numbers of orders, but I can tell you the poundage, is in the tons. When the pats are in it, it just becomes very intense, so we do our best to keep up. It’s kinda like a whirlwind week, so the weeks just fly by and Super bowl will be here, before you know it.”

Another business, hoping to ride off the success of the Pats, is Dick’s Sporting Goods store in West Springfield. If the Patriots win the AFC championship game, the store will reopen, right after the game.

They’ll be offering fans a variety of AFC championship gear with the Patriots logo plastered all over it.

As soon as the game clock strikes zero, Dick’s Sporting Goods doors will open and so will these boxes.

That all depends on if the Pats win, due to NFL licensing agreements, the boxes cannot be open, until after the game.

Even the Dick’s Sporting Goods staff, haven’t seen the gear, New England fans are praying for a win.

Tim Minor of Chicopee said, “I’m not going to school tomorrow, let’s leave it at that, if they don’t win.”

And if they do win, these guys will be first in line to purchase Patriots AFC Championship gear.

Riley Clark of Chicopee, said, “I will definitely be back to purchase gear, definitely a Tom Brady jersey, because I don’t really have any jerseys, but he’s the best player of all time, so I’ll definitely have to get something.”

And since the AFC championship gear is already printed with the Patriot’s logo, what happens to the gear, if they lose? The gear will be shipped to the 3rd world country.

So if you happen to travel to one, you may spot locals wearing Patriots gear.