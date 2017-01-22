Local pizzerias receive good business during important Patriots game

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriots fans all across Western Massachusetts are making certain they won’t go hungry during Sunday night’s crucial game.

The staff at John’s Pizzeria in Chicopee have been taking orders over the phone all day. Owner John Capaccio who’s owned his restaurant for 37 years told 22News, whenever the patriots come this far or even further into the Superbowl, John’s Pizzeria benefits.

Capaccio said, “Every time they get into the play offs, the super bowl. You know we get busy, busy, you know what I mean, we get a lot of business.”

It’s no secret John’s rooting for the patriots. He wouldn’t mind one bit, a replay of this activity during super bowl Sunday two weeks.